Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,779,000 after buying an additional 189,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. 2,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,946. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

