Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $9.36 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,982,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. 23,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,252. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15.

