Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 113.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,569 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $12,716,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 89.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 743,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AGI. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. 53,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 120.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.02%.

About Alamos Gold

