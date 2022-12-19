Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 813 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.40. 28,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,848. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day moving average of $141.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

