Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.86

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 34153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

ADRNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.16) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €31.00 ($32.63) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

