Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

KTB traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $606.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

