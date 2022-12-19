Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 9th

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $286.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,931. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 34.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.