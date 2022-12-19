Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.08

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 4100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGAC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

