Ledger Susan St. Sells 2,504 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Okta Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Okta stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.35. 2,167,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Okta

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

