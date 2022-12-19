LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives $88.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEGIF. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($77.89) to €62.00 ($65.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($96.84) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($124.21) to €91.00 ($95.79) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $70.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $141.90.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

