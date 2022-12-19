Legacy Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,532 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,597 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 126,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.99 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94.

