Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $240.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $228.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.31.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $246.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.25. Lennox International has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $327.32.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

