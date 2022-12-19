Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $265.00 at UBS Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.31.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $246.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.00 and a 200-day moving average of $235.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 839.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

