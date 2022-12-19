Lido wstETH Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $948.41 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for about $1,293.30 or 0.07735684 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

