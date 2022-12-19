Life Planning Partners Inc Buys 550 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

