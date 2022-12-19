Life Planning Partners Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.80. 57,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

