Life Planning Partners Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 238,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,297,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

