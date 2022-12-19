Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $601,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $56.57. 559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,866. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $62.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

