Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.64

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.64 and last traded at C$18.83, with a volume of 992327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.07.

The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.36.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

