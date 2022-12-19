Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.40.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $142.09 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.94.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,261 shares of company stock worth $4,878,397 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $429,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $6,086,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

