Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 23.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $9.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,462. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.67.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

