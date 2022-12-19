Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.
Shares of LAC opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.38. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
