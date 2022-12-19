Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $55.69 million and $19.32 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

