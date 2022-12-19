Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE LOW traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.17. 2,431,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,459. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.81. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

