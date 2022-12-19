Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.12

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 7.12 and last traded at 7.17, with a volume of 86413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LCID. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 24.25.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of 11.40 and a 200 day moving average of 15.25.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1,048.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.