Lumi Credits Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $147.01 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

