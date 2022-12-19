Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 5.6%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 19,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,034,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,345 shares of company stock valued at $336,868. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

