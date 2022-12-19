LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $92.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

LYB stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,250,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.