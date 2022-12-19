M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stake Boosted by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares during the period. M.D.C. comprises approximately 1.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of M.D.C. worth $44,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in M.D.C. by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in M.D.C. by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.9 %

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of MDC stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

