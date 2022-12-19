Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 230.5 %

MDGL traded up $147.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.89. 253,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,318. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

