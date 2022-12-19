Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $75.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.86.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 260.3 %

MDGL traded up $166.06 on Monday, hitting $229.86. The company had a trading volume of 304,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.