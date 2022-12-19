Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 3.9% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $35,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,256,000 after purchasing an additional 345,047 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 484,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.87. 2,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,769. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.