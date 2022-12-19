MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

