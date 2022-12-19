MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.
MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 0.5 %
MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat
About MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.