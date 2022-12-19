Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16.

On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76.

On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $2,401,282.56.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60.

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE NET traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.07. 5,386,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,838. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $145.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

