McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $219,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

