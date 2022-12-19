McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 119,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $83.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

