McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 236 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $484.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,549. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $333.42 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.