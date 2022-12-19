McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 994,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. 27,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,880. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.