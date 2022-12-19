McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.48. 410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,255. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $327.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.