McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 4.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,097,281. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

