McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 532 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.30. 77,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,963,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

