McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 84 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a PE ratio of 102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.