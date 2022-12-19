Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $150.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.49.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.8 %

META opened at $119.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $352.71. The company has a market cap of $316.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.67.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,895.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $1,623,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 62.1% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 166.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.