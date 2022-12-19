Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on Metro in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.37) price objective on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.26) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.29) target price on Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Metro Price Performance

Metro stock opened at €8.20 ($8.63) on Thursday. Metro has a 12 month low of €6.15 ($6.47) and a 12 month high of €11.60 ($12.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and a PE ratio of -26.37.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

