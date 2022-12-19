Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 7,960 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,524. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

