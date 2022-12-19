MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.