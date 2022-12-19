Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $193.29, but opened at $200.82. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $275.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. Moderna shares last traded at $196.59, with a volume of 53,771 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,631,386 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.09. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

