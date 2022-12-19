Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.66

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 92893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOGO. Eight Capital set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mogo from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Mogo Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.94.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

