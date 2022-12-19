MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $365.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Tigress Financial from $575.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $203.10 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $570.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.92. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.