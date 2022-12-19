Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys 19,852 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.43. 627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,149. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

